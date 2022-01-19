WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Sample Question Papers Out, Exam from March 7

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will conduct the class 10 or Madhyamik exams in March. To ensure students appearing for the exam have the idea of the exam patter, the Board has released the test papers or sample papers for the upcoming board exam.

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 and demand to cancel board exams across the cuntry, Board president Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay said the exams will be held from March 7 and the board is prepared to hold the exams amid precautions.

Read | Board Exams 2022: From Take Home Tests to Vaccination Before Exams, State-wise Schedule, Exam Pattern

“Secondary examinations are scheduled to start on March 7. We are well prepared. There is still plenty of time. Test papers have been released for students. The Board of Secondary Education took question papers from 9991 schools across the state," the board president said. After studying the question papers from nearly 1000 schools across sattes, questions were selected to create the test paper for students.

Students will receive the test paper for free from their respective schools. The process of distributing it in different districts has already been completed, said the board president. Students will receive test papers through the school at the end of the current week or at the beginning of next week. Regarding the inauguration of the test paper, the board president said, “Those who will take the secondary examination this year will be assisted through this test paper."

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the closure of schools across the state due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. To complete the syllabus of the Madhyamik students, the board opted for online classes will soon be taking classes via television.

“Soon we are going to take classes through television. If any students have any doubts or questions regarding the syllabus of Madhyamik, they can do it. Students can also ask their questions through Bangla Education Portal," the board president said. According to the school education department, the classes are going to start from next week keeping in mind the students of the secondary school.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.