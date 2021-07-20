WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result LIVE Updates: Declared! All Pass, Marksheet at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Result, West Bengal Madhyamik, WB 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The print-out of online results will act as a provisional marksheets. students need to ensure there is no error in the same. This year, no toppers will be announced and the merit list will not be released since exams were cancelled.

This year, the exams were cancelled and the result is being declared based on special criteria. Students will be assessed based on their past performance and year-long performance. For class 10, marks obtained in class 9 and internal marks for class 10 will be calculated. Due to absence of exams. No merit list will be declared and hence no toppers will be announced.

