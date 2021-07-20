WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Result LIVE Updates: Declared! All Pass, Marksheet at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Result, West Bengal Madhyamik, WB 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: All 10.79 lakh students who had registered for class 10 board exams in the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) are pass. In a first-ever, the WB Board has obtained a 100% pass percentage in Madhyamik result. The results were announced in a press conference by President Kalyanmoy Ganguly will shortly announce the results.
Usually, students get their results by filling in their roll numbers, since the admit cards were not released. Now students can get their admit cards as well as mark sheets from their respective school’s “Camp Office”. Students need to be accompanied by parents or guardians. Only after the sign of the guardian will the certificates be issued. Parents/guardians will have to follow the COVID-19, students attendance is not mandatory. After collecting the marksheet, students can download mark sheets from wbbse.org, wbresults.nic.in, and indiaresult.com.
This will be the first-ever result without exams for West Bengal Board. Even though last year’s exams were too marred by COVID-19 pandemic but by the time lockdown hit, several exams were already held. To evaluate students the board has adopted a 50:50 approach giving class 9 finals and class 10 internals equal weightage to calculate marks.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: Get admit card from school
To check results, students need registration numbers and date of birth. To get their registration numbers, students need to visit their school's camp office. The attendance of students is not necessary but it is mandatory for parents to be present, however, presence of students alone will not get admit card or mark sheet. Even a guardian being present physically without a student will suffice.
The Board of Secondary Education had earlier informed that this time the students will get the admit card along with the mark sheet. Because the exams did not take place, the admit cards were not released as per usual practice. According to the Board of Secondary Education, no merit list will be published this year.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: How to get Admit Card, Marksheet
As per the official notification of the WB Board, guardians or parents and not students will be allowed to collect the admit card to check online result and mark sheets once the result is announced. The parents will be asked to sign and collect the documents. The same will be allowed through "Camp Offices" and not schools. Parents/guardians will have to follow the COVID-19 protocol.a
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: What to check in marksheet
The online result will act as the provisional marksheet. The final marksheet will also be similar, thus, if a student sees an error in the online result, they need to raise an objection with the officials and get it corrected. Students need to check the following in their results -
-- Name of student, school etc and their spelling.
-- Marks obtained in each subject and totaling of class 9 final and class 10 internal
-- Total of all subjects
-- Percentage calculation
-- Result status, pass or fail
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: How to download?
The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be released at wbbse.nic.in, indiaresult.com. Once declared, students will be able to download marksheets from the official link.
Step 1: Visit any of the official websites
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using your credentials
Step 4: Result available, download.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: 34,000 Suggestions Came for Evaluation Criteria
The evaluation criteria were finalised after taking suggestions from parents, teachers, students, and the public in general. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also sought suggestions from the public on whether to hold the exams or not. As many as 34,000 people had said not to hold the board exams this year.
WBBSE Madhyamik Resut 2021: Will West Bengal Board Reach 90% Mark?
The WB Board is yet to touch the 90% marks in terms of pass percentage or number of students clearing the exam. Last year of the 10 lakh students who appeared, as many as 86.34% had passed the exam. In 2019 the pass percentage was at 88.87% while the was at 85.49% in 2018, 88.65% in 2017, and 85.4% in 2016.
WBBSE WB Madhyamik Result 2021: What if a student does not agree with the assessment formula?
The results, claim the WB Board will be student-friendly and if a student is not convinced with the assessment formula devised by the WBBSE, they can apply to appear for written exams. These exams will be held like board exams, however, amid strict COVID-19 precautions and only for willing students. The dates of these exams are not announced yet.
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: What does 50:50 fourmla mean?
The 50:50 formula adopted by WB Board to announce Madhyamik result means that students will be scored based on both class 9 and 10 marks. The final marks obtained in class 9 will have a 50 per cent weightage while the internal assessment including school-level exams (which could be unit tests, preboards) and homework, projects etc will collectively have a 50 per cent weightage.
The board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic. Thus, the results are being calculated based on special criteria. After consultation with experts and seeking opinion from the public, the WB Board decided to announce results based on a 50:50 formula.
The wait of over 10 lakh students is coming to an end as WBBSE is declaring the WB Madhyamik or West Bengal 10th board exam results 2021 today. This year, the result is more special because it is the first time in history that WB Board is announcing results without holding any exam.
WBBSE Result, West Bengal Madhyamik, WB 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The print-out of online results will act as a provisional marksheets. students need to ensure there is no error in the same. This year, no toppers will be announced and the merit list will not be released since exams were cancelled.
This year, the exams were cancelled and the result is being declared based on special criteria. Students will be assessed based on their past performance and year-long performance. For class 10, marks obtained in class 9 and internal marks for class 10 will be calculated. Due to absence of exams. No merit list will be declared and hence no toppers will be announced.
