WBCHSE 12th Result 2021: All Unsuccessful Board Students Declared Passed

After days of protests by several unsuccessful students, the West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Monday announced that all the unsuccessful candidates of the class 12 board examination were declared as passed. Estimating the figure of unsuccessful candidates to be around 18,000, the WBCHSE told reporters that the council sympathetically revised the evaluation given the difficulties faced by the students in the COVID-19 situation and declared all of them passed. To a question, if all the 18,000 candidates who had failed in the exams were declared as having passed, council president Mahua Das told .

