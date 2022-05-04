WBCHSE Mulling Holding West Bengal 12th Board Exams Twice in a Year

Unlike CBSE and CICSE, which divided the board exams into two parts, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) held the Uccha Madhyamik or 12th board exams only once this year. That, however, might change from next year as the state higher education department is considering to conduct the next year’s board exams twice in a year.

The state government has formed a committee to formulate its own education policy for class 12 students. The committee will conduct a meeting on May 6. Education minister Bratya Basu will be attending the meeting. As per sources, whether to conduct the board exams twice will be discussed in the meeting. Parliament Speaker Chiranjeev Bhattacharya told News18Bengali, “There is a committee meeting on the May 6. Will comment after that."

This year, more than 8 lakh students had appeared for the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik exams. WBCHSE believes if the exam is held twice from next year in a semester-based format, the students will be benefitted. The results of this year’s 12th boards is awaited and is likely to be released mid-June. According to sources from the board, the process of evaluating the answer scripts has already started.

WBCHSE apparently wanted to conduct the Uccha Madhyamik exams in two parts from this year only, however, it was not possible due to time constraints. Hence, the department has decided to take the necessary steps to divide the boards into two parts from beforehand.

To conduct the 12th board exams in two parts, the syllabus might need modifying as it needs to be divided for each part. It might take time to create a syllabus for each subject in each semester. In such a case, the students too need to be informed in advance. Hence, the WBCHSE wants to prepare for everything and the whole situation will be reviewed in the upcoming meeting.

With the two central boards, CBSE and CISCE, already having shifted into two semester-based exams, the West Bengal board feels if they do not implement the same now, the students might face issues in the future. Notably, CBSE has clarified that its two exams a year policy was only a one-time measure and from board exams 2023 onwards, CBSE will have only one exam a year for board classes.

The meeting of the WB committee will, however, put focus on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and what needs to be done for the benefit of the students of the state.

