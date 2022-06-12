WBCHSE to Hold WB HS Board Exams 2023 From March 14

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) recently announced the HS or class 12 exams 2023. As per the recently released schedule, the HS or class 12 exams will begin on March 14 to March 27, 2023.

For the upcoming exams, WBCHSE has also announced changes. The board has announced that unlike last year this year, exams will be conducted based on the full syllabus. Last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, board exam syllabus was . reduced by 30 per cent. This year the board will no longer conduct exams based on rationalized syllabus, which means that student will have to study the complete syllabus instead of the 30 per cent reduced syllabus. Further, the students will get different exam centres, this year the HS exam was held in home centres.

WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya during a news conference announced the class 12 exam schedule. “In 2023, the HS exam will be held between March 14 and 27. The exam will be held on full syllabus and they will be held in external exam centers and not in home venues which were the same this year,” said Bhattacharya.

Earlier, while speaking to News18, Dr. Chiranjib Bhattacharya had said, “Home centers examinations were allowed this year because of the extraordinary situation due to Covid-19 pandemic. “However, from next year onwards we will go back to the old system of offline examinations where students will not be allowed to appear from home centers. Next year, the Higher Secondary Examination will be conducted from March 14 to March 27.”

Recently the West Bengal board had announced the HS result 2022. This year, the overall pass percentage in the HS exam was 88.44 per cent. As per the official numbers, this year, a total of 6.36 lakh (6,36,875) students passed in the HS exam this year. The boys have performed better than girls; the pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent, while girls was 86.58 per cent.

A total of 272 students featured in the merit list; Adisha Debsharma is the HS exam topper with 498 marks (99.6) per cent. The second position has been secured Sayandip Samanta with 497 marks. This year, a total of four students bagged the third position with 496 marks. As many as 4,97,809 students have scored more than 60 per cent marks in WB 12th HS result 2022.

