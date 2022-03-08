WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Datesheet Revised, HS Exams to Conclude on April 28 Now

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the Uccha Madhyamik or class 12 exam schedule for four subjects amid a clash with JEE Mains 2022. According to the new datesheet, the examinations that were to be conducted between April 13 to 20 have been rescheduled. Now the exams will end on April 28 instead of April 20.

The higher secondary examination is slated to start on April 2. The first session of the engineering entrance exam — JEE Main 2022 will be conducted from April 16 and 21 and the second session from May 24 to May 29. To avoid the clash with the first session, the exam dates have been changed by the WB board.

Also read| MP Board 10th, 12th Results Likely in April: Check Passing Marks, Pass Percentage of Past Years

West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik/12th Revised Datesheet

Advertisement

April 2 — Bengali (first language), English (first language), Hindi (first language), Nepali (first language), Urdu (first language), Santali, Oriya, Telugu, Gujarat, Punjabi

April 4 — English (second language), Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Alternative English

April 5 — Vocational topics - Healthcare, Automobile, Organized Retailing, Security, IT & ITES, Electronics, Tourism & Hospitality, Plumbing, Construction

April 6 — Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

April 8 — Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

April 9 — Computer Science, Modern Computer Applications, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

April 11 — Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

April 13 — Commercial Law and Preliminary of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology, Chemistry, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

April 25 — Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management, and Family Resource Management

April 26 - Economics

Earlier last week, the chief secretary, district magistrates, and superintendents of police of different districts were informed about the possibility of a change in the examination schedule.

Read| Bihar Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know Marks Needed to Pass BSEB Matric, Inter

Meanwhile, the class 10 or Madhyamik exams have begun on March 7. For the same, the state government has suspended internet services temporarily in certain areas to curb cheating. The internet services will be shut down at exam centres across Malda, Murshidabad, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Birbhum, Darjeeling, and Jalpaiguri. The exams will continue till March 16.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.