WBCHSE WB HS Result 2021: Here's How to Check Uchha Madhyamik Score Online, Via SMS

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the class 12 (HSC) result on its official website — wbresults.nic.in. The board has attained the highest-ever pass percentage this year as 97% of the 8.19 lakh students have cleared the exam. The pass percentage among females is slightly higher at 97.70% while for boys it is at 97.69%.

WB HS Result LIVE updates 2021

Candidates who had registered for Class 12 West Bengal Board exams should keep their roll number and login credentials ready so that they can check the result online without any trouble. To get their registration number of roll number, students can also visit schools.

This year, the West Bengal board did not conduct the board exam due to the second wave of coronavirus.

West Bengal class 12 HS Uchha Madhyamik Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal — wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a hyperlink related to the WBCHSE Class 12 result 2021. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window, wherein you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit button

Step 4: Your West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new window

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document

West Bengal class 12 HS Uchha Madhyamik Result 2021: Check via SMS

Step 1: Type WB12 roll number/registration number

Step 2: Send to any of these numbers 54242, 5676750, 56263

Step 3: You will get marks as an SMS reply

West Bengal class 12 HS Uchha Madhyamik Result 2021: Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal

Step 2: Next click on sign up available on the upper left corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your name as per Aadhaar card, date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number, and create a six-digit security pin.

Step 4: Submit the details and set a username. Once your account is created on DigiLocker, you can access the CBSE result 2021 through the same.

All students must carefully check their personal details mentioned in the document. If there is an error in details like name, date of birth, school name, roll number, then the candidate must raise the matter with the concerned authorities.

WBCHSE recently released the evaluation process for class 12 students this year. The board has divided theoretical marks into two parts — 60 per cent weightage has been given to subject marks of class 11 annual exams, while the remaining 40 per cent will be given on the basis of the marks obtained in Madhyamik (Class 10).

In 2020, 7.61 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 WBCHSE exams. Out of the total candidates who appeared, 90.13 per cent passed. This was the highest ever pass percent recorded in the class 12 exams held by the West Bengal board. Over 50 per cent of the students who passed the exam managed to score the first division.

