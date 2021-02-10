WBCSC Paper 1 Answer Key Released at webcsc.org, Today is Last Date to Raise Objection

West Bengal Cooperative Service Commission (WBCSC) has released the Paper 1 answer key for various posts in several Bank under Advt no. 01/2020 on its official website www.webcsc.org. Those who took the WBCSC paper 1 exam on February 7, 2021can check the same by using their registered login credentials and calculate their expected score. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the answer key or has any doubt in any of the answers they can also raise objections or challenge the same by today, February 10, 2021. No objection will be accepted in this regard after the stipulated time.

How to check WBCSC Paper 1 answer key 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website of WBCSC at webcsc.org to check the paper 1 answer key 2020.

Step 2. Go to the Advt no. 01/2020 section and click on the link for online application

Step 3. On the new window, click on Registration/Login

Step 4. Enter your WBCSC registration number and password

Step 5. Now go for the Paper 1 answer key available on the dashboard

Step 6. Download it and match your answers with the same

Direct link to check the WBCSC Paper 1 answer key for Advt no. 01/2020

Login | West Bengal Co-operative Service Commission (webcsc.org)

The objection form to challenge the Paper 1 answer key is available on the dashboard which candidates need to fill correctly along with the valid reason and supportive document.

The commission will release the WBCSC Paper 1 result 2020 soon on its official website after considering all the challenges made in the answer key. Candidates qualifying the WBCSC Paper 1 exam will be called for a further skill test and viva-voce test. The selection process will be done by combining the marks of Paper 1 as well as Paper 2. WBCSC Paper 1 was a CBT test of 100 marks. The qualifying marks for the same is 30% of total marks, however, obtaining qualifying marks does not guarantee the selection.

Read the official notification here:

Advt_corrected_120200001.pdf (webcsc.org)