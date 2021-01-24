WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021: Application Process to Begin on January 28, Details Here

West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released recruitment notification announcing the vacancies in Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal. As per the notification, the recruitment will soon begin for Medical Technologist Grade 3 Posts. All candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to these posts from January 28 onwards. Interested candidates who want to apply for these vacancies must submit an application form in online mode by February 6. As many as 1647 vacancies will be filled by WBHRB.

Below is the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details for the candidates to refer to:

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment: Important Dates

Date of commencement of submission of online application: January 28, 2021

Last date for submission of WBHRB online application: February 6, 2021

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal, 1647 posts are vacant for the Medical Technologist Grade III.

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a Basic Pay of Rs 28,900 at the entry point at Level 9. They will also be eligible for other allowances as per existing government rules.

WBHRB Medical Technologist Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have one of the following educational qualifications in order to be eligible to apply:

Completed Higher Secondary Examination (Class 12) from WBCHSE or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

Completed two years Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject recognized by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal under West Bengal Para Medical Council / conducted by any recognized institution affiliated to any recognized University.

Completed a Bachelor degree in Medical Technology in the concerned subject from any institution / University recognized by the Government of West Bengal.

Completed one-year Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject where basic qualification of undergoing the said course is BSc (pure / Bio) by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal / by any recognized University.