WBHRB Recruitment 2021: Apply for 8,747 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, MO, GDMO Posts at wbhrb.in; Check Here

The Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of West Bengal has announced the recruitment to 8,747 vacancies for various posts including staff nurse Grade-II, general duty medical officer, medical officer (specialist), Dental Technician/Dental Mechanic, Grade III, and physiotherapist Grade III. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be required to apply online through the website www.wbhrb.in. All online application window will begin from March 17 and will remain open till 8 pm of March 26.

The online application process has begun for some posts, and the window for other posts is likely to begin soon. The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) is in charge of selecting the candidates.

According to the notification released, applications can be submitted for GNM, Basic BSc Nursing and Post Basic BSc Nursing categories. Male candidates are eligible to apply for this position if they have completed GNM course. However, in the Basic BSc Nursing and Post Basic BSc Nursing categories, the seats are reserved for women only. Although the appointment is temporary, it is likely to be permanent in the future.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment: Qualifications and Age Limit

Qualification:

1- Must have passed GNM or Basic BSc (Nursing) or Post Basic BSc Nursing course from Nursing Training School or Nursing College recognized by Indian Nursing Council and concerned State Nursing Council.

2- Must have registration certificate of West Bengal Nursing Council.

3- Must have knowledge of speaking and writing in Bengali or Nepali.

Age Limit:

As of January 1, 2021, the candidate’s age must be between 18 and 39 years. However, SC, ST and OBC candidates will get exemption in the upper age limit as per government rules.

Pay Scale:

According to the WBS (ROPA) rules of 2019, the pay scale is Rs 29,600. Other government allowances will also be added.

Selection Process:

Eligible candidates will be selected through initial nomination. However, if a large number of applications are submitted, a preliminary examination may be held for the selection of candidates.