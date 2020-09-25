WBJEE 2020: Board Releases Second Round Seat Allotment at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2020 second round seat allotment results on September 23. Candidates who have successfully cleared the WBJEE 2020 can check the 2nd round seat allotment list on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEEB has announced the registration for WBJEE 2020 second-round counselling September 18. The students who have completed the registration process for WBJEE 2020 second-round counselling till September 18, only their name will be enlisted in the 2nd seat allotment list.

The student whose name is there in the list can complete the provisional admission process by paying a fee of Rs 5,000 for government and Rs 40,000 for private institutes by September 29. If a candidate fails to do so within the given period, their seat will be declared vacant and be available for the third round.

WBJEE 2020 second round seat allotment list: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. Go to the WBJEE tab and click on the link Go to WBJEE Counselling 2020

Step 3. Click on the ‘View seat allotment results for round 2’

Step 4. Enter WBJEE Roll number and password

Step 5. Click on submit

Step 6. WBJEE second round seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Candidates can also check the 2nd round seat allotment list directly by clicking here.

WBJEEB has announced the first round counselling process from August 12 to 25, 2020, and the seat allotment list was released on August 31, 2020. WBJEE officials will conduct the WBJEE 2020 counselling in three rounds. The third round of registrations will be conducted from October 6 to 13. Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for further updates.

WBJEEB will offer admission to around 2,053 seats in 10 government engineering colleges and around 28,493 seats in 86 private engineering colleges. WBJEE 2020 result was released on August 7.