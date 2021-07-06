WBJEE 2021 Admit Card to be Released This Week

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 admit cards will be released this week. The entrance exam for admissions to the undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture in the state is scheduled to be conducted on July 17 in offline mode. This is the first major physical exam in the state amid the pandemic situation.

Those who have registered for the exam can download the admit card online by visiting the official website of WBJEE. A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examinations across 274 exam centres, officials had said.

It is mandatory for all registered students to download the admit and take a print of it, before going for the exams, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the centre with the hall ticket. Apart from the admit card, candidates will also need to carry a passport size photograph, and Aadhar card, as per the official notice by WBJEE.

While at the exam, candidates will be expected to maintain basic Covid-19 rules and guidelines and the board has also made arrangements for the same. “There will be a minimum of 4-5 feet distance between the seats of two candidates, and one candidate will be seated in a small desk and two in the bigger ones," officials had said.

The WBJEE 2021 will be held in two parts. Paper-I will consist of Math questions and paper-II on physics and chemistry. Both the papers will be conducted for two hours each and on the same day. The first paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm while the second one from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The pattern of the exam will be in multiple-choice format and will be consist of 75 questions from the mathematics section and 40 questions each from the physics and chemistry sections. The papers carry a total of 200 marks and one-fourth of the marks will be deducted from each question if the answer is wrong.

