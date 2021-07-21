WBJEE 2021 Answer Key Released, How to Raise Objections

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 answer key has been released on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board — wbjeeb.nic.in. The board has also provided an opportunity to the candidates to raise objections or challenge the answer key by July 22.

Further, the “OMR images and candidates’ responses will be published in the first week of August and again the candidates will have (2) days time to lodge their challenges, if any," the board said in an official notice.

The students who have taken the exam on July 17 can view and check the provisional answer key by using their registered login credentials.

WBJEE 2021 answer key: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of WBJEE board 2021

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘WBJEE 2021 Answer key’ link.

Step 3: A new page will be opened where you have to submit your WBJEE 2021 application number, password, and other required details.

Step 4: WBJEE 2021 provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the answer key and match it with your answers to calculate the probable scores.

The claims and objections made by the examinees will be scrutinized by the concerned authorities and the changes will be made accordingly. The board will release the final answer key along with the WBJEE 2021 result after considering all the objections and challenges.

The WBJEE is conducted to offer admission to various undergraduate engineering & technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes at several institutes across the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here