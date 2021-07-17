WBJEE 2021 Begin Today: Important Guidelines to Know Before Appearing for Engineering Entrance

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be conducted today on July 17 in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. The state-level entrance examination is conducted for admissions to undergraduate architecture, engineering, technology, and pharmacy programmes in various government and self-financed universities and institutions across the state.

The WBJEE board has already released the hall ticket as well as exam day guidelines on its official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The aspirants can download the WBJEE hall ticket by using their registered login credentials. It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket to the exam hall without which no student will be allowed.

Here are the important rules one must follow on the day of WBJEE 2021 -

Documents needed: Candidates must keep a hard copy of WBJEE 2021 hall ticket along with the original photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter card, or ID vard of the school. It is also mandatory to carry a recent colour passport photograph, similar to the one uploaded during WBJEE 2021 registration, to the exam centre.

Reporting time: Candidates must report to the allotted exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam venue once the exam has started.

Banned items: Any written or printed material, calculator, pen, docu-pen, log table, wristwatch or any communication device/electronic device is strictly prohibited inside the premises.

Check this in answer sheet: Question booklet and OMR sheet will be provided before the exam. Candidates must ensure that the question booklet number and OMR sheet number are the same or else they should immediately contact the invigilator.

Exam taking rules: Only a blue or black pen should be used to mark the answers on the OMR sheet, or else the candidature will be rejected. Read and follow the instructions mentioned in the question booklet. No candidate will be allowed to leave their seats until the test is over. It is mandatory to follow social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols during the entire duration of WBJEE 2021.

