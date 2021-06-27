WBJEE 2021: Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021, which is the common entrance test for admissions to the undergraduate courses in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture in the state is schedule to be held on July 17. Those who have registered for the exam, will have to appear for it in the offline mode at designated exam centres.

The engineering exam will be held in two parts. The paper-I will consists of Math questions and paper-II on physics and chemistry. Both the papers will be conducted on the same day. Each paper will place for two hours - the first paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm while the second one will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The WBJEE MCQ exam patter will provide candidates with four options per question and they will have to choose the correct answer out of those four by marking the appropriate circle with a blue-black ball point pen. The exam will be consist of 75 questions from mathematics section and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. It will feature one and two-marks questions and for every wrong attempt, one-fourth marks will be deducted for each question. The papers carry a total of 200 marks.

While going to the exam centre, candidates will need to carry their a printed copy of their admit card, photograph, and Aadhar card, as per the official notice by WBJEE.

The first major offline exam to be held in the state this year, the government has put forth some Covid-19 guidelines at the exam centres - a minimum of four-five feet distance has to be there between the seats of two candidates, and one candidate will be seated in a small desk and two in the bigger ones, WBJEE Board chairman Malayendu Saha had said earlier.

The admit cards will be released on July 6 at the official website of WBJEE. A total of 92,695 candidates will appear for the examinations across 274 centres.

