WBJEE 2021 Counselling Begins at wbjeeb.nic.in, How to get Admission in Engineering Colleges

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) counselling 2021 has begun today, September 28 on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE, JEE Main, and BArch candidates can register themselves using their roll number, password, and security pin. The counselling will continue till November 11.

Candidates will be given a seat in engineering, architecture colleges based in West Bengal on the basis of their choice and merit. The seat allotment list for this first round will be released on October 4. Candidates who make it to the first list will have to undergo the document verification process, and pay fees to reserve a seat.

WBJEE counselling 2021: How to register

Step 1. Go to the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2. Click on ‘Registration and Choice for JEE (Main) and BArch seats’

Step 3. Sign in by filling in the roll number, password, type of registration, and security pin

Step 4. Fill the form using the required credentials. Pay the application fee. Submit

Step 5. Download and print a copy of the form for future reference.

Once the candidates have secured a seat by paying the fees, they will have to report to the allotted colleges. As per the official notice by WBJEEB, candidates wh have JEE Main rank will have to pay Rs 500 and WBJEE candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for the counselling. Further, candidates are allowed to upgrade their seats after accepting the current allotment. Candidates are advised to select 20 or more seat choices.

