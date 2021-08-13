WBJEE 2021 Counselling Begins: Here's All You Need to Know

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has already started the WBJEE 2021 counselling. Three rounds of counselling include allotment, up-gradation and mop-up. Once a student accepts the seat, they will have to pay the fee and accept the seat. In case a student does not accept the seat, they will be offered seat in the next round.

Registration is allowed only at the beginning of phase 1 counselling. Those who have secured minimum qualifying marks or cut-off marks in the engineering entrance examination are required to register themselves online to participate in the counselling. The last date for WBJEE counselling registration is August 16.

Candidates can complete the registration by visiting the online portal wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE phase 1 counselling: Important dates

Registration, choice filling and locking schedule: August 12 to 16

First-round seat allotment result: August 19

Payment of seat acceptance fee, document verification and admission to allotted seat: August 20 to 24

WBJEE 2021 phase 1 counselling: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official portal of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Registration fee payment, and Choice filling, Choice locking for WBJEE counselling 2021.”

Step 3: Enter WBJEE roll number, password and security pin to sign in to the portal

Step 4: Next, fill in the necessary details like personal, academic, address and others

Step 5: Once the details are submitted, the list of available institutes and streams will be displayed as per the candidates’ eligibility

Step 6: Select institutes, and courses as per your priority and locked your choices by submitting the details

Step 7: Pay the registration fee of Rs 300 and download a copy of the submitted registration form.

The WBJEE board will release the allotment list on the scheduled date after which candidates will be required to accept the allotted seat by paying a fee of Rs 5000 and download the allotment letter. They will have to report to the allotted college on the scheduled date for documents verification and admission.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here