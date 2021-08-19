WBJEE 2021 Counselling Result Declared, Here's What's Next

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the counselling result for WBJEE 2021 and the first allotment list is out. Those who appeared for the counselling process can check the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in using their roll number as per the admit card.

Students who made it to the list can take admission to engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses across West Bengal. Those willing to take admissions will have to pay the minimum required fee of Rs 5000 and confirm the seat. They will also have to download the allotment letter. Students will have to report at the allotted institute for document verification between August 20 to 24.

Those who couldn’t make it to the first merit list will have to wait for the second round. The next allotment result will be published on August 27 and document verification and seat acceptance will be held from August 27 to September 2.

A mop-up round will be conducted for the remaining vacant seats. The payment of fee, and choice filling for this round will be held between September 6 and 8 and the allotment result will be declared on September 11.

This year, a total of 65,170 students took the engineering entrance exam, out of which 64,850 have passed, thus taking the pass percentage to 99.5 per cent. The exam was the major offline test conducted by the state following the second wave of Covid-19.

Some of the institutes across West Bengal that accept WBJEE scores include Jadavpur University, Techno India, Heritage Institute Of Technology, JIS College Of Engineering, Institute Of Engineering & Management, Adamas University, Calcutta Institute Of Technology, to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here