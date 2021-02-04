WBJEE 2021 Exam Date: West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam 2021 to be Held on July 11

WBJEE 2021 | The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11. The announcement was made by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board in a statement on Thursday. The board will conduct the common entrance examination for the Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses. Last year, the WBJEE was held on February 2 and the results were declared in August. The registration for the state-level WB Engineering Entrance Exam 2021 are expected to start soon. All relevant instructions regarding the WBJEE 2021 online application process for the exam will be provided on the official website atwbjeeb.nic.in. The official registration date of WBJEE 2021 is not out and is yet to be confirmed by the authorities. As soon as the information bulletin is released, applicants will be able to apply online via the official website.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be conducting the WB Entrance Examination for the academic session 2021-2022. The West Bengal entrance exam 2021 will be for admission to undergraduate courses in Pharmacy, Engineering and Technology, and Architecture for universities, self-financed institutes in the state and government colleges.

How to apply for WBJEE 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website atwbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Make sure to generate your login details before filling up the application form by registering you name

Step 3: As soon as the login credentials are generated, candidates will be required to fill up the application form and upload the necessary documents, followed by paying the application fee

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam was held last year onFebruary 2 and the results for the same were announced in August, wherein around 99 percent of the total 73,119 applicants had qualified for the entrance exam. Out of the 72000 students, 17144 were female and 55154 were male students that had ranked.

The first rank was secured by Souradeep Das of Ram Krishna Mission and the second rank was bagged by Subham Ghosh of DAV Model School, Durgapur. The third rank was secured by Sreemonti Dey of DPS, Ruby Park, who had topped amongst the girls.