WBJEE 2021: Here's How to Prepare for Engineering Entrance Examination

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has already closed the registration for engineering entrance exam on March 23. The exam is scheduled to be held on July 11 in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. The examination will be conducted in an offline mode and the students will be provided with an OMR sheet to mark their responses. Every year, lakhs of engineering aspirants appear for the WBJEE, therefore, it is quite important to follow a proper strategy for the preparation. Here are some basic tips that will help you plan your preparation for WBJEE 2021.

The WBJEE syllabus 2021 is available on the official website of WBJEEB. Questions will be asked from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The paper will have 75 questions from Mathematics and 40 questions each from Chemistry and Physics. There will be three types of questions- type 1 will have 1-mark questions and type 2 and type 3 will have 2-marks questions. Students must go through the information brochure to know the detailed syllabus and pattern and plan their study accordingly.

Preparations according to fix schedule will help students to accomplish their goals on time. Students must stick to their routine and avoid monotony.

For every student there are certain topics that are not easy to understand. This could hamper the preparation if not tackled right. Start with assessing the topics you lack in and work on improving them. Practise as much as you can from that section to score better in the exam.

Revision is the best way to brush up on the topics that you have already read. Students must revise their notes as much as they can so that they won’t miss any important part. Also, it will help them to remember important formulas.

The previous years’ question papers are available on the WBJEEB official website. Students must start practising these as it will give them a detailed insight into the types of questions asked in the exam. It will also help them time the exam and analyse their weak points. Also do some mock tests to further improve your time management.

