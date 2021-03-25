WBJEE 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till March 30, Check Details Here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has extended the WBJEE 2021 registration deadline till March 30. The students who have missed to apply earlier can do the same at wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on July 11. The exam will be held in two shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 4 pm. The students who have passed class 12 and aspire to pursue Engineering can apply for the same before the closure date. The correction window will be activated from March 31 to April 2. The revised schedule and other details are provided below.

Activation of the registration process: February 23

Closing of the registration process: March 30

Availability of correction window: March 31 to April 2

Release of Admit card: July 6 to July 11

Date of written exam: July 11

Step 1. Search for wbjeeb.nic.in in any of the internet browser of your choice

Step 2. Go to the WBJEEB tab and click on the link ‘Fill WBJEE 2021 registration form’

Step 3. First, register yourself by using a valid mobile number and email id and keep the login credentials safely.

Step 4. Complete the WBJEE 2021 application form and make payment of the application fee

Step 5. Download a copy of the confirmation page/application form for further reference

https://examinationservices.nic.in/ExamSys21/root/home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFZmyvPLZCrGNYoNLT8I+7a/Scml3H7PxWOwh+ZkMw8Ke

Only successful applicants will be allowed to take the WBJEE exam. The exam was conducted in pen & paper mode and the students will be provided with an OMR sheet to mark their responses. A total of 34,981 seats will be offered through WBJEE 2021 in multiple colleges/institutes across the state.

https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/File/GetFile?FileId=37&LangId=P