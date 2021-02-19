WBJEE 2021 Registration to Start from February 23 at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Details Here
WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) will conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to various Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology on July 11.
- Last Updated: February 19, 2021, 18:19 IST
The WBJEE 2021 registration process will start on February 23 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application will be accepted only in online mode. The board has released the WBJEE 2021 information handout on the website. All the students who have passed Class 12 or will be appearing this year are eligible to apply. Check the application process, important dates and other details of WBJEE 2021 here: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/File/GetFile?FileId=37&LangId=P
WBJEE 2021: Important dates
Commencement of application form: February 23
Closing of the application window: March 23
Availability of correction window: March 24 to 26
Release of WBJEE 2021 Admit card: July 6
Date of WBJEE 2021: July 11
Direct link to download WBJEE 2021 time-table
https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/File/GetFile?FileId=43&LangId=P
How to apply for WBJEE 2021:
Once the WBJEE 2021 application form is commenced, aspirants can apply for it by following these simple steps:
Step 1. Visit the official website of the WBJEE Board at wbjeeb.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2021 application link
Step 3. Register yourself by filling in the required details, valid mobile number and email id to generate your login credentials
Step 4. Proceed to the WBJEE application form by using the registered login id and password
Step 5. Enter the necessary details, upload the required documents in the specified format
Step 6. Pay the application fee and download the receipt of it as well as the WBJEEE application form
The WBJEE application fee is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for reserved candidates. Applicants must go through the important instructions to fill the WBJEE 2021 application form here: Click for link.
Last year, WBJEE was conducted on February 2 and around seventy-three thousand candidates had taken the exam out of which 99 per cent have passed the exam. This year it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.