WBJEE 2021 Registration to Start from February 23 at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Details Here

WBJEE 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEE) will conduct the Common Entrance Examination for admission to various Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology on July 11.

The WBJEE 2021 registration process will start on February 23 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The application will be accepted only in online mode. The board has released the WBJEE 2021 information handout on the website. All the students who have passed Class 12 or will be appearing this year are eligible to apply. Check the application process, important dates and other details of WBJEE 2021 here: wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/File/GetFile?FileId=37&LangId=P

WBJEE 2021: Important dates

Commencement of application form: February 23

Closing of the application window: March 23

Availability of correction window: March 24 to 26

Release of WBJEE 2021 Admit card: July 6

Date of WBJEE 2021: July 11

Direct link to download WBJEE 2021 time-table

https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/File/GetFile?FileId=43&LangId=P

How to apply for WBJEE 2021:

Once the WBJEE 2021 application form is commenced, aspirants can apply for it by following these simple steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the WBJEE Board at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2021 application link

Step 3. Register yourself by filling in the required details, valid mobile number and email id to generate your login credentials

Step 4. Proceed to the WBJEE application form by using the registered login id and password

Step 5. Enter the necessary details, upload the required documents in the specified format

Step 6. Pay the application fee and download the receipt of it as well as the WBJEEE application form

The WBJEE application fee is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for reserved candidates. Applicants must go through the important instructions to fill the WBJEE 2021 application form here: Click for link.

Last year, WBJEE was conducted on February 2 and around seventy-three thousand candidates had taken the exam out of which 99 per cent have passed the exam. This year it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.