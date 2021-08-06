WBJEE 2021 Result Declared, Here's What's Next

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 has been announced by the board on its official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. As many as 65,170 students had appeared for the engineering exam this year, out of which 64,850 have passed, thus taking the pass percentage to 99.5 per cent.

Those who have cleared the exam will be called for a counselling process. The WBJEE 2021 was held offline on July 17. Qualified candidates will be called for admissions to state’s undergraduate (UG) courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture across government and self-financed institutions.

WBJEE 2021: Steps to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of WBJEE board

Step 2. On the homepage, open the WBJEE result link

Step 3. Enter your login details

Step 4. Your WBJEE 2021 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for further reference

On the basis of a candidate’s marks, two merit lists will be created including a general merit rank (GMR) and a pharmacy merit rank (PMR). The GMR will consider the scores of both papers while the PMR will take into account the second paper only.

For the academic session 2021-22, the board will conduct centralized e-counselling for admission to UG courses. All aspects of counselling like registration, choice filling allotment, payment of fees, provisional admission, etc will be in the online process. The registration fee for counselling is Rs 300. Candidates must provide necessary personal details as well as academic information for the counselling session. Candidates will be called for allotment of seats and document verification following which they will have to reserve the seat by paying Rs 5000.

