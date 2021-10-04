WBJEE 2021 Seat Allotment Begins Today, What's Next

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) first round of seat allotment will begin today. Students will be able to check the selection and seat allotment list on the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The list will be based on the seat choices locked by students earlier. To lock a seat, students will have to report to the respective colleges by October 9 to pay the required fees and verify the documents.

WBJEE seat allotment list 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official portal of WBJEEB

Step 2. Click on WBJEE first round seat allotment list 2021 link once activated on the homepage of the portal

Step 3. Enter required credentials to log in that includes roll number, security pin

Step 4. Check the list and download for further reference.

As per the counselling schedule, the second WBJEE 2021 allotment result would be declared on October 13.

WBJEE seat allotment list 2021: Documents needed to lock seats

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 pass certificate

— WBJEE 2021 admit card

— WBJEE 2021 score card

— Category certificate, if applicable

— Passport size photographs

— Government identification certificate such as voter card or Aadhar card

The candidates will need to pay Rs 5000 to secure a seat. During the counselling process, candidates were advised to select 20 or more seat choices. It is only after the candidates report to the respective colleges and make the fee payment and verify their documents will the admission process be over. A total of three seat allotment lists will be released by WBJEEB.

