WBJEE 2022 Applications to Begin in December, Engineering Entrance in April

Months after the engineering entrances for 2021 have been wrapped up, now the application process for the 2022 session has begun already. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced to start the application process for the state-level engineering entrance exam — WBJEE 2022 — from the fourth week of December.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on April 23. The exam will be held in offline mode. Last academic year too, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, WBJEE was held in offline mode. This year too if the pandemic persists, then the exam would be held amid strict precautions, however, students will have to take OMR-based exams in exam halls.

Those who clear the entrance exam will be eligible to seek admission in undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in universities and colleges across. These admissions will be eligible for the academic session 2022-23.

Last year, the engineering entrance exam was held was on July 16. WBJEE 2021 was the first offline state government exam to be held amid Covid-19. Last year, 92,795 candidates appeared for WBJEE across 264 centers in different districts of the state.

Panchajanya Dey from Rahara Ramkrishna Mission topped the state engineering entrance exam in 2021. Souradeep Das from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur had topped WBJEE 2020.

As per rules, WBJEE is a multiple-choice exam in which students have to select one of the four options given for each question. It consists of two papers - paper 1 for mathematics and paper 2 for physics and chemistry. The exam will be consist of 75 questions from the mathematics section and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. It will feature one and two-mark questions and for every wrong attempt, one-fourth mark will be deducted for each question. The papers carry a total of 200 marks. As of now, no change in exam pattern has been notified.

