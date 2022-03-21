WBJEE 2022 Exam Rescheduled, Now on April 30

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2022 on April 30. With this, the exam has now been postponed twice. At first, it was scheduled to be held on April 14 and later deferred to April 23, now again postponed to be held on April 30. Candidates can check the revised notification at wbjeeb.nic.in.

“The WBJEE-2022 which was scheduled to be held on April 23,2022 (Saturday) will now be held on April 30, 2022," reads the official notification. The exam will be held in two parts — papers 1 and 2. Paper 1 will be for mathematics and will be held from 11 am to 1 pm while paper 2 will be for physics and chemistry and will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The registration process concluded on January 16.

Also read| GATE 2022 Scorecard Today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, Steps to Download

WBJEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Age Limit: Applicants must be at least 17 years of age to be eligible to apply. There is no upper age limit to apply, however, for admission to degree level marine engineering course, the upper age limit is 25 years.

Read | Ahead of JEE Main 2022 Notification, Students Demand 4 Attempts, Relaxation in Board Marks

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 level with physics, chemistry, mathematics or biology as core subjects.

WBJEE 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) consisting of four options each. Besides, it will have three sections - mathematics, physics, chemistry. There will be 75 questions for the mathematics section and will comprise of 100 marks. For physics and chemistry, there will be 40 questions and each section will have 50 marks. Both the paper will feature one and two-mark questions. For every wrong attempt, one-fourth mark will be deducted for each question. The papers carry a total of 200 marks.

Read| NEET 2022 Notification Soon: Know Key Changes in Medical Entrance Test

Those who clear the WBJEE 2022 will be eligible to seek admissions in undergraduate engineering, technology, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in universities and colleges across the state for the academic session 2022-23.

Last year, 92,795 candidates had appeared for the exam which was held across 264 centers in different districts of the state. Panchajanya Dey from Rahara Ramkrishna Mission topped the state engineering entrance exam in 2021 while Souradeep Das from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur topped WBJEE 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.