WBJEE 2022: Students Experts Rate Paper as Moderate with Some Questions Straight from NCERTs

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2022 was held today, April 30, across various exam centres in the state. As per experts, all the the three questions papers — math, physics and chemistry papers were easy to moderate. Students who have practiced previous year JEE questions or studied the NCERT books thoroughly would be able to answer them.

“As compared to last year WBJEE Mathematics paper trend remains the same. A big chunk of questions have been asked from Calculus (30 out of 75 questions, that is 40 per cent) followed by Algebra (21 out of 75 question, that is 28 per cent), Coordinate Geometry (17 out of 75 questions, that is 23 per cent) and remaining from the others. The difficulty level of the paper is easy to moderate. Students who solved previous year IIT-JEE problems had a clear edge over others," said Ratnadeep Das, Faculty - Maths, FIITJEE, Kolkata.

As many as 57.5 per cent of questions in Physics have came from class 12 syllabus and 42.5 per cent of questions from class 11 syllabus. The most important thing is that WBJEE is emphasising on those areas of physics, which requires a very good mathematical concept. The question standard is from easy to moderate. It is almost of same standard of previous year exam," explains Soumava Chakraborty, Physics faculty, FIITJEE Kolkata.

“In the chemistry paper, the inorganic section was more or less memory based from NCERT while questions from the organic sections were relatively easier than physical and inorganic. Apart from a few typical problems, physical chemistry was easy to moderate in nature," explained Biswajit Prabhakar, Chemistry Faculty - FIITJEE Kolkata.

The exams were held in two shifts. The math exam was held in the morning session from 11 am to 1 pm and in the second session, the physics and chemistry exams were held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam comprised of objective type questions. As many as 70 questions were asked from mathematics and 40 questions each from physics and chemistry. The total marks for the exam is 200. There is no negative marking in the exam.

The WBJEE 2022 will be held in offline mode. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 23, but later scheduled to April 30.

The state-level entrance exam was held amid protests from WBJEE 2022 aspirants to postpone the test. They claimed it clashes with the class 12 board exams such as CBSE, CISCE which began on April 26 and will go on till June 15. The candidates demanded the exam be deferred till the last week of May. The JEE Main, which was also scheduled during April-end has been postponed to June and July respectively due to clash with the board exams.

