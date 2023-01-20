WBJEE 2023: Last Date to Register Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, How to Apply

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the online registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 today, 20 January. Candidates who are interested and haven’t applied yet can do so by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Once the registration process closes, no further request concerning the same will be entertained by the Board. Candidates who successfully submitted their applications can make changes/edit their WBJEE 2023 forms till 24 January. The WBJEE 2023 hall ticket will be available for download on the main site from 20 April onwards.

According to the official schedule, the WBJEE 2023 exam will be held on 30 April. It will be conducted in two shifts, the first shift begins from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift commences from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The WBJEE 2023 information bulletin is currently available on the main website. Before starting the registration process, candidates are advised to read the WBJEE eligibility criteria 2023 from the information bulletin provided. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria must read the instruction carefully before submitting the form.

WBJEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the ‘Apply for WBJEE 2022’ link.

Step 3: As the new page opens, fill up the application form as asked.

Step 4: Then upload all the necessary documents and pay the required fee.

Step 5: Preview and submit the application form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the WBJEE 2023 form for future reference.

WBJEE 2023: Application fees

While applying for the WBJEE 2023 exam, candidates under the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. While those from the SC/ST/OBCA/OBC-B category have to pay Rs 400 for the same.

While filling up the application form, candidates will have to upload their photo, and signature along with a certificate or mark sheet. Students must keep all the required documents ready in the prescribed format to upload online. Also, the payment of the WBJEE 2023 exam fee must be paid by net banking/debit card/credit card only. No other mode will be accepted.

