WBJEE 2023 Registrations to Start Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, All You Need to Know

The registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2023 starts on December 23 going through January 20, 2023. As per the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB), the examination will be conducted on April 30 next year.

The entrance test will be an OMR-based admission in the academic session 2023 to 2024. Other details regarding the syllabus, admit card release date, answer key, result date, and counselling will be announced by the WBJEEB at a later stage of the process. WBJEE is conducted for admission into engineering, pharmacy and architecture offered by the various colleges, government and private, in the state.

WBJEE 2023: KEY Dates

Registration Dates: December 23 to January 20

Correction to Application form - January 22- 24

Admit Card - April 20

Examination Date - April 30

WBJEE 2023: How to Apply

To complete the registration for WBJEE 2023 follow these steps after the process goes live on December 23

Step 1: Log on to WBJEE’s official website — wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Create a registration by submitting the required information including email id and phone number

Step 3: Fill out the form by providing registration details as required

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the examination fees online

Step 6: Submit the application form

Step 7: Save the acknowledgement

WBJEE 2023: Application Fees

The application fee for WBJEE 2023 is Rs 500. However, candidates belonging to the reserved categories need to pay Rs 400

WBJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

WBJEE features 155 multiple-choice questions (MCQ) making up a total of 200 marks. Admission through WBJEE is given based on candidates’ performance. The general merit list of WBJEE is prepared for admission to all engineering, technology, architecture courses, and pharmacy course at Jadavpur University. For admission to pharmacy courses except at Jadavpur University a separate merit list is prepared.

