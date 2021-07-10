WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

WBJEE Admit Card 2021: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) released the admit card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Students who had registered for the common entrance test for admissions to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy, architecture in West Bengal-based colleges can download their WBJEE Admit card from the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on July 17. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and the second shift will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. In the first shift, students will have to answer mathematics exams while paper-II physics and chemistry exams were held. The exam date, time, venue, will be mentioned in the admit card along with COVID rules.

WBJEE Admit card 2021: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, chose the mode ‘download using the date of birth’ or ‘download using application number’

Step 4: Log-in credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear download

It is mandatory for students to bring their admit card with them to the exam hall. Students need to download the admit card and take a print. Students need to ensure the admit card has the credentials, name and spellings etc right. In case of error they need to check with officials at the earliest. No student will be allowed to appear for exam without admit card.

