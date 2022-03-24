WBJEE Admit Card 2022: When, Where & How to Download Hall Ticket

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has rescheduled the engineering entrance examination to April 30. The examination was earlier scheduled to occur on April 23. The board has released a notification on their official website to inform the candidates about the same. Further, the notice also states that the admit card for the entrance examination will tentatively be available “on and from April 25."

The examination will be held offline mode at various centres in the state. The test will be comprised of two papers. Paper 1 will be of mathematics whereas paper 2 will have questions from physics and chemistry. Students who will be appearing in the WBJEE can download their admit card from the official website of the board- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Log-in with your registered credentials such as WBJEE application number and password.

Step 3: Now, click on the link mentioning, ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save PDF of the admit card and take a printout of the same

Admit card is one of the required documents needed to be provided at the exam. Candidates failing to provide the admit card while entering the examination hall might be denied entry inside.

Students must note that the ones who’ll be able to qualify for the entrance examination will become eligible for the counseling process. Admissions will be given based on rank and preference of the university by the student.

The joint entrance examination is conducted every year in West Bengal for admissions to undergraduate engineering and technology, pharmacy, and architecture programmes in government and self-financed institutions and universities of the state. The application process for the 2022 session started in December last year. The last date for filling out the application form was extended from January 10 to January 16.

