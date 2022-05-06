WBJEE Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.in: How to Raise Objection, Estimate Score

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the answer key for the state engineering entrance exam WB JEE at its official website, wbjeeb.in. This is preliminary answer key and students can raise objections against the same till May 8, 11:59 pm. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per questions to raise objections.

The objections so raised will be studied and if the objection is accepted, changes will be made to the final answer key. WBJEE result will be based on the final answer key. According to official notice, changes sent by email or letter or fax or any other mode will not be entertained. To raise challenge, students need to follow these steps -

Step 1: Visit official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Go to exams, click on WBJEE

Step 3: Click on answer key link on homepage

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear, download

Step 6: Study Answer key, if any error found go back to answer key page and click on raise objection

Step 7: Click on answer you think is mentioned wrongly, attach supporting documents

Step 8: Pay fee, submit

WBJEE Answer Key 2022: How to Check

Besides, candidates will also be able to calculate the probable marks using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, the physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. Each paper has three categories. In the first category, one mark will be awarded for each right answer while one-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong response. In category 2, for every correct response, two marks will be given to the candidates and one and half marks will be deducted for wrong attempt. There is no negative marking in category 3.

The exam was be held in the pen and paper mode on April 30 across various exam centres in the state. The board is also yet to convey the date of declaration of the result. With end of objection submission, usually final answer key is released within a month and result thereafter thus students can expect result by May-end or June.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.