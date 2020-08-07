WBJEE Result 2020: West Bengal JEE Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in; Souradeep Das Tops Merit List

WBJEE Result 2020 | The WBJEE Result 2020 has been announced in which overall 71 per cent students from state have successfully cleared the state JEE. Students can check their results at wbjeeb.nic.in. West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2020 was held on February 2 in offline mode. There were two papers – Paper 1 for Mathematics and Paper 2 for Physics and Chemistry. This year, Souradeep Das from Uttar Dinajpur has bagged the first rank in the WBJEE 2020.

According to The Indian Express, this year, a total of 51 per cent students from West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has cleared the West Bengal JEE. Overall pass percentage from other boards are - CBSE - 31%, ISC - 3%, while other boards - 15%.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board usually releases results in May or June, but this year result has got delayed because of the Covid-19 situation.

How to check WBJEE 2020 result -

Step 1: Search for WBJEE’s website on Google

Step 2: Look for the link of WBJEE result on the homepage

Step 3: To check result, you will have to log in using required credentials

Step 4: You can now view result on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for future reference

WBJEE 2020 result was declared via press conference. The Board will only put out the list of successful candidates. It will also upload cut-offs.

WBJEE is held for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture.

Those who qualify will have to appear for counselling. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Board has decided to hold only online counselling for admissions.

The counselling may take place in September and classes may commence from October.

From this year, the Board has decided to conduct WBJEE on the first Sunday of February.