WBJEE Result 2022: Final Answer Key Out, How to Download Scorecard

WBJEE 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2022 result will e released today, June 17 at 4 pm. Candidates who took the West Bengal engineering exam will be able to check their results at the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in. Students will need their application number and date of birth, which is mentioned on the admit cards, to access the result.

According to experts, the standard of the question paper this year was the same as last year. It was conducted for a total of 200 marks and the question paper had 155 multiple-choice questions While some questions carried one mark, some were of two marks each. One-fourth and one-and-a-half marks will be deducted for incorrect responses.

WBJEE 2022: Final Answer Key Out

WBJEEB has released the final answer key. The preliminary answer key was released earlier. Students were allowed to raise objections against the same till May 8. The final answer key is based on the same.

“The final answer keys, after thorough post-examination internal review of candidates’ challenges received are received below. Scoring and ranking will be done on these final answer keys,” reads the official notice. The merit list will be released as per the final result only.

WBJEE 2022: How to Download Final Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on 16th June final answer key WBJEE 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a PDF which is the answer key. Download and save for further reference.

WBJEE 2022: How to Calculate Marks Using Answer Key

Ahead of the results, candidates can calculate their probable marks using the final answer key. For the same, they need to be acquainted with the marking scheme. The physics and chemistry sections contain 40 questions each and mathematics features 75 questions. Each paper has three categories.

In the first category of each paper, one mark will be awarded for each right answer and one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. In category 2, two marks will be given for right answer and one and half marks will be deducted for wrong answers. There is no negative marking in category 3.

WBJEE 2022: How to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE Result 2022 link on the webpage

Step 3: A new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen. Take a printout

Last year, the result was announced on August 6. A total of 99.5 per cent students had cleared the exam. Panchojanyo Dey secured rank 1 in WBJEE 2021 followed by Soumyajit Dutta and Bratin Mandal who had secured the second and third rank, respectively. The merit list will be released this year too based on the final result.

