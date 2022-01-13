WBJEE to SRMJEE, List of Engineering Entrance Exams That Have Opened Applications

Apart from the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main which is conducted for engineering college admissions on a national level, there are several other engineering entrances — both private and government that have opened applications or are likely to open soon. Here’s the latest status of engineering entrances.

WBJEE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) application deadline has been extended up till January 16 at the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on January 10. The application deadline has been extended in view of the ongoing pandemic situation. The WBJEE 2022 will be held on April 23. The admit cards will be issued from April 18.

JEE Main 2022: The registrations for the national level engineering entrance — JEE Main is expected to start soon, however, NTA is yet to give an official confirmation. The exam pattern is expected to continue like last year comprising of internal options. The exam is also likely to be held four times like 2021.

VITEE: The Vellore institute of technology (VIT) has begun the application process already for BTech courses to its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal. The applications forms can be filled online at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to apply is yet to be annouced by the institute. The online exam will feature questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and English aptitude.

AEEE: The Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) registrations will begin in the first week of February. The entrance exam will be conducted for the institutes’ campuses in Amritapuri (Kollam), Vengal (Chennai), Bengaluru, and Ettimadai (Coimbatore). The application form will be available on the official website, once the link is activated.

AMUEEE: The Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) engineering entrance — AMUEEE 2022 online application forms are likely to be available from February. The application fee would be Rs 650. Candidates must have passed class 12 with physics, chemistry, mathematics, and English with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks in these subjects.

GUJCET: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test notification is likely to be expected by April or May. Conducted by the GSEB, the exam is held for students aspiring to get admission into engineering, diploma, and pharmacy courses in Gujarat-based colleges.

OJEE: The applications for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 is likely to begin by February and continue till March, however, an official notification is yet to be released. The entrance test is conducted for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering and management institutions in the state.

BITSAT: BITS Pilani is expected to begin the application process by April this year. The computer-based online test will be held for admissions to the Pilani Campus, KK Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad campus. The three-hour exam will feature objective-type questions constituting of questions from physics, chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology.

SRMJEE: SRM has concluded the first phase of its applications on January 2. The next phase of applications will conclude on April 18 and the third phase on June 20. The entrance exam is held every year for admission to BTech programmes offered in SRM IST for its campuses in Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, AP, and NCR. SRJMEEE is a two-and-a-half-hour remote proctored exam covering physics, chemistry, mathematics, or biology. The exam is for 115 marks.

TS EAMCET: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) application process is likely to open in May 2022. Conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the exam is conducted for admission to various engineering and medical courses offered by Telangana based institutes.

Apart from the above mentioned, there are other state-based engineering entrances including the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET), COMEDK for engineering courses in Karnataka, and the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (CET). The application notification is yet to be announced for these entrances.

