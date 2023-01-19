WB JECA 2023 Registration to Go Live on January 27, Exam in July

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will begin the online registration process for Joint Entrance Exam for Computer Application (JECA) 2023 on January 27. Candidates who are seeking admission into the MCA course will be able to apply by visiting WBJEEB’s official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date for the submission of the JECA application form is February 8.

As per the official notice, WBJEEB will conduct the joint entrance test on Saturday, July 8 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates are advised to be careful while filling up the application form as no editing or correction will be allowed after the submission. “Candidates must be careful while entering name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, and domicile,” reads the official notice.

WBJEEB JECA 2023: How to register

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the registration tab

Step 3: Once the registration process is over, proceed with the application form

Step 4: To complete the process, fill out the form as asked and pay the required application fee.

Step 5: Then upload all the necessary documents and submit the form.

Step 6: Save, download and keep a printout of the WBJEEB JECA 2023 form for future reference.

WBJEEB JECA 2023: Application fees

When applying for the Joint Entrance Exam, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For SC, ST, OBC-A, and OBC-B candidates, the application fee is Rs 400. The examination fees may be paid by net banking, debit card, credit card, and UPI only. Candidates must note that the fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

To appear for the WBJEEB JECA 2023 exam, candidates must have passed or appeared in the undergraduate level or final semester examination. The Joint Entrance Exam is being conducted for students seeking admission in the academic session 2023-24 to MCA courses in different universities, government institutes as well as self-financing Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

