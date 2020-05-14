WBP Result 2020: West Bengal Police Announces Constable Written Examination, Results on wbpolice.gov.in

The West Bengal Police department has released the result of the final written examination for the recruitment of candidates on the post of constables. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Result has been announced on the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can also click on the direct link here (wbpolice.gov.in/WBP/Common/WBP_View_Result.aspx?RecId=20190004&NotId=261) to check their West Bengal Police Constable 2020 final written exam result

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) held the final written exam for recruitment of Constables in the department on February 16, 2020. The official notification for the announcement of 8,419 vacancies for Constable (male) post was released in February last year.

All the selected candidates will now have to appear for an interview round on the basis of merit. The final selection list will be prepared later on the basis of culminative marks obtained in final written exam as well as the interview.

West Bengal Police Constable 2019 final written exam result: Steps to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “Result of Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables in West Bengal Police – 2019”.

Step 3: Enter details including application serial number, date of birth and district in the required field to login.

Step 4: Your merit list and result for the final written exam will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference.

According to the official protocol, the interview process for the final selection will be conducted only after the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 is withdrawn completely.

Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to keep a tab of all the updates on the official website.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365