WBPRB Sub-inspector, Constable Application Process to End Today, Apply at wbpolice.gov.in

WBPRB: The application process for West Bengal Police constable and sub-inspector recruitment 2020 will be closed today, February 20. Those who haven't applied yet can submit the application form for the posts either online or offline. All the details are available at http://wbpolice.gov.in/.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the recruitment of sub-inspector, lady sub-inspector, constable and lady constable for a total of 9,720 vacancies on January 22. Out of total vacancies, 8,632 vacancies are available for constable and 1,088 are for sub-inspector. Interested people can submit the form by following these simple steps:

Steps To Apply Online For WBPRB Police Recruitment 2020:

Step 1. The online application window for WBPRB police recruitment 2020 can be accessed at http://wbpolice.gov.in/

Step 2. Once you go to the official website of WBPRB, click on the link which reads, “Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020” under the recruitment tab

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window. Click on the application form link

Step 4. Again click on the link for WPBRB sub-inspector/constable recruitment

Step 5. Read the instructions and go for Apply online tab

Step 6. Key in the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fee. Applicants are advised to download a copy of the WBPRB application form.

Those who want to apply offline can download the application form from here: http://offlinewbprb.applythrunet.co.in/PostDetail.aspx?E=EiUB5OIbEnvdq6f1lb1IEw%3d%3d

Candidates applying for WBPRB constable recruitment will have to pay the application fee of Rs 170 and for sub-inspector, the application fee is Rs 270.

WBPRB police recruitment eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must possess a Bachelor degree in any discipline from any recognized university.

Age Limit:

For Constable: 18 to 27 Years.

For Sub Inspector: 20 to 27 Years.