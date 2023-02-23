The West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced the registration schedule for the Civil Service Examination (Executive) 2023. As per the official notification, the registration process will go live on February 28.

Candidates may submit their applications online at the commission’s official website by 3 pm on March 21. Aspirants, who will be submitting the application form offline, must note that the last date for them is March 22. Following this, an edit window, from March 31 to April 6, will be opened for candidates to make any corrections to the application form.

The preliminary examination for WBPCS civil services exam will tentatively be conducted in various exam centres in the state. Based on the results of the WBCS exam, recruitment to the West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other posts will be conducted

Before applying, candidates are required to enroll themselves for the One Time registration scheme through WBPSC’s official website. However, candidates who have already registered on the portal can log in to their accounts and submit the application directly.

For any information regarding the age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, scheme, and syllabus of the examination, aspirants can visit the official website of the public service commission- wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC Exams 2023: Important Dates

-Application/ registration start date: February 28

-Last date for submission of application: March 21 (3 pm)

-Last date to submit the online application fee: March 21 (3 pm)

-Last date to submit the offline application fee: March 22

-Edit Window for applicants: March 31st to April 6.

Aspirants can access past years’ question papers and model question papers by visiting the archives section of WBPSC’s official portal.

The West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) exam, commonly referred to as the WBCS exam, is conducted by the Public service commission of West Bengal every year in three phases. The three stages through which aspirants go through are preliminary, main, and personality tests.

Through this exam, the recruitment for various gazetted posts in various state government departments is done. Candidates who clear the Prelims exam appear in the Main exams followed by a round of Personality Tets for the shortlisted candidates before the final selection.

