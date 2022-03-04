WBPSC Begins Registrations for State Civil Service Exam, Prelims Likely in May

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for the civil service (executive) etc. examination, 2022 for groups A, B, C and D. Candidates can apply online through the official website of WBPSC — wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is March 24. The preliminary exam is tentatively slated to be held in the month of May, as per the official notice.

WBPSC State Civil Service Exam: Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible to apply, the candidate must be between 21 and 36 years of age. The candidates are required to have a degree from a recognized university. In addition, the candidate must also have the ability to read, write and speak in Bengali.

Also read| Two Get West Bengal Govt Jobs Without Making it to Merit List, CBI Probe Ordered

WBPSC State Civil Service Exam: How to apply

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBPSC

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the registration link for Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022.

Step 3: Next, register yourself by filling in the basic details or simply login if already registered.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link and enter all the essential details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and complete the application from.

Step 6: Proceed to pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

WBPSC State Civil Service Exam: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 210 as application fee. Those belonging from the SC and ST category and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category need not pay any fees.

Read| Will There be Tier-2 Exam in RRB Group D? Would NTPC Result be Revised? Know What to Expect

WBPSC State Civil Service Exam: Selection process

The WBPCS executive examination will consist of two parts – a written exam followed by a personality test. The written examination will be held in two stages – preliminary exam and main exam. The preliminary exam will consist of objective MCQ type questions while the mains exam will have both objective and conventional type questions.

Only candidates who get selected in the preliminary stage will be allowed to appear for the mains exam. Subsequently, candidates who clear the mains exam will be then called for the personality test. The preliminary exam will have one paper of general studies with 200 objective MCQ type questions. The total weightage of the preliminary exam is of 200 marks and the duration will be of two and half hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.