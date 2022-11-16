West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has published notification for recruitment to the posts of Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) in West Bengal Sub-ordinate Service of Engineers. Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts, can apply by visiting the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in.

Under WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022, Commission is to recruit Junior Engineers (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) under the various Departments, Directorates, other offices, and establishments of the Government of West Bengal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 7 December 2022.

Applying candidates should note that Commission will hold a Combined Competitive Examination for recruitment to the posts. Candidates selected on the basis of the results of the written examination will be called for the Interview.

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

- Commencement of submission of online application : 16 November 2022

- Closing date for submission of online application : 07 December 2022

- Closing date for submission of fees online : 07 December 2022

- Closing date for submission of fees offline : 08 December 2022

Read | WB Teaching Job Aspirant Claims Policeman Bit Her While Protesting, Files Complaint

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Education: Diploma in relevant Engineering field.

Age: Not more than 36 years as on January 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 160. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) are exempt.

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: Salary

Rs 9,000 to 40,500 + Grade Pay of Rs 4,400 besides D.A., M.A. & H.R.A. etc. admissible as per rules

WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022: How to Download

- Go to the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in.

- Visit to the What’s New/Subject Section on the home page.

- Click on the notification link on the home page.

- You will get the PDF of WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 in a new window.

- Download WBPSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 and save the same for future reference.

Read all the Latest Education News here