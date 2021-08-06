WBPSC Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released, How to Download

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the state civil services prelims admit card 2021 on August 6. Candidates who have registered for the civil service examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBPSC. The prelims exam will be conducted on August 22 from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in different venues across Bengal.

WBPSC prelims admit card 2021: How to download the admit card

Step 1. Visit the official site of WBPSC

Step 2. On the homepage, click on WBPSC prelims admit card 2021 link

Step 3. Enter required login details

Step 4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and save for further reference

Candidates who will appear for the examination must take their admit cards to the exam centre without which they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. They will also have to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines including social distancing and wear face masks. They must reach the exam at the time noted in the hall ticket.

The prelims will consist of only one paper, — General Studies, which will have one objective type consisting of 200 multiple-choice questions. The paper will carry 200 marks and will be of two and half hours duration. The paper will have 25 marks of each of the sections — English, general science, current events, history, geography, Indian polity and economy, Indian National Movement, and general mental ability.

