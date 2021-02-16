WBPSC Recruitment 2021: Online application for 100 Fishery Extension Officer Post to Begin from Feb 24

WBPSC Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on its official website has notified for 100 Fishery Extension Officer posts. Interested candidates can fill the online application form for WBPSC Fishery Extension Officer Recruitment 2021 at www.wbpsc.gov.in from February 24 onwards. March 17 is the last day to apply for the same. The last date for online payment of application fee is also March 17. However, March 18 is the last date for offline payment of fee in branches of UBI, while the last date for generation of payment challans is March 17. The application fee is Rs 160.

Candidates who are interested in the post should have knowledge of Fisheries, Aquaculture, Aquatic Resources and Fishing Harbour in West Bengal and should also have a four-year Bachelor’s Degree in Fishery Science from a recognized University. Other than these two qualifications, the applicants must be able to read and write Bengali or Nepali.

How to Apply WBPSC Fishery Extension Officer Recruitment 2021:Those who are willing to apply for WBPSC Recruitment 2021 can go to the official website https://wbpsc.gov.in/ to do so on or beforeMarch 17. However, the applicants need to note that they cannot submit more than one application for one particular post as it is strictly forbidden.

Even if any candidate willingly or by mistake submits more than one application for a particular post then his/her candidature will be cancelled.

Age limit:A person not more than 39 years as on 1 January 2021 can fill the form. However, the upper age limit will be relaxed for the persons holding a substantive appointment under the Government of West Bengal or Government of India. Also, the upper age limit can be relaxed for candidates who are exceptionally qualified and experienced.

Applicants for the post need to keep an eye on the official website to get all the latest updates and information regarding the vacancy.