WBPSC SI Result 2020 Announced at wbpsc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

WBPSC SI Result 2020 | The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) declared WBPSC Sub-inspector Result 2020 today, August 17. The result was announced for Personality Test for the recruitment of Sub-inspector in the West Bengal Subordinate Food and Supplies Service, Grade-III under the Food & Supplies Department. The West Bengal Public Service Commission has announced WBPSC SI Result 2020 on its official website at wbpsc.gov.in. All candidates, who sat for the examination, can check their score by typing in the basic details. The examination was conducted in pen and paper format. The examination conducting authority has announced the WBPSC SI Result 2020 based on the written test.

WBPSC SI Result 2020 DIRECT LINK

WBPSC SI 2020 results: Steps to check the score -

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the active link WBPSC SI Result 2020

Step 3: A PDF file will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, press ctrl + F and type your roll number

Step 5: Download the PDF in your device.

Qualified candidates will appear in the personality test round. All the details related to the same will be issued by the board soon. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website for future updates and notifications.