WBSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment Admit Cards Out, Download Here

The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) has released the WBSSC 2021 Admit Card for the Assistant Teachers written exam. To download the admit card, applicants can visit the Commission’s official website - www.westbengalssc.com. The WBSSC will conduct the 1st State Level Teachers’ Selection Test (AT) - 2020 for Recruitment of Assistant Teachers in recognized Santhali Medium non-Govt aided/sponsored Junior High/Secondary/Higher Secondary Schools in West Bengal.

Stepwise Directions To Download The WBSSC 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official site by typing http://westbengalssc.com in the search bar of your browser.

Step 2: Fill in your Application Id and DOB to login and proceed.

Step 3: Download the WBSSC 2021 Admit Card and take a print out.

Exam Dates For WBSSC 2021 Assistant Teachers Recruitment

WBSSC Teacher selection will be a two-stage process – a preliminary exam followed by mains examination. The dates for these exams are as follows:

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted on January 28, 2021

The date of exam for Group 4 and Group 5 on January 29, 2021

Date of Exam for Language General Paper 2 & Group 1 is February 2, 2021

Date of Exam for Group 2 and Group 3 is February 3, 2021

Here is the direct link to download the WBSSC 2021 Admit Card

WBSSC 2021 Vacancy Details

A total of 465 vacancies are available in Santhali Medium schools.

Assistant Teacher for Upper Primary Level - Group 1

Assistant Teacher for class 9 and 10 - Group 2

Assistant Teacher for class 11 and 12 - Group 3

Assistant Teacher for Physical Education in Upper Primary Level - Group 4

Assistant Teacher for Work Education in Upper Primary Level - Group 5

Age Limit To Appear In WBSSC 2021 Assistant Teachers Recruitment

The age limit for the vacancies is 21 to 40 years. Upper age limit is relaxable as per Government norms for Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe, OBC and Physically Handicapped candidates.