WCL Invites Applications for 303 Posts of Graduate and Technician, Check Details at westerncoal.in

The Western Coalfield Limited (WCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has released a notification for 303 posts of graduate and technician apprentice on its official website – http://www.westerncoal.in.

The notification said the nature of the job would be contractual and candidates will be recruited for a period of one year under the provisions of Apprentices Act 1961.

The notification has clarified the after the completion of the apprentice programme, WCL will not offer employment to successful candidates.

One can also check the circular directly by clicking on the link given below:

http://www.westerncoal.in./sites/default/files/userfiles/hrd_apprent.pdf

Of the total 303 vacancies, 101 posts are for graduate apprentice and 202 are for technician apprentice.

WCL has said applicants selected for graduate apprentice would be eligible for Rs 9,000 monthly stipend, and technician apprentice would be entitled to Rs 8,000 monthly stipend.

Interested candidates can visit the official portal – http://westerncoal.in – of the WCL and apply for the positions. Aspirants can apply for the positions till May 19.

Selected candidates, as per the notification, will be posted at different mines of WCL.

Education Qualification

The notification has said for the graduate apprentice, one must hold a full-time degree course B.E/ B.Tech/AMIE in Mining Engineering from a recognised university. It further added that aspirants must have registered at the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal.

For technician apprentice, candidates need to have a full-time Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying from a recognised university and should have enrolled at NATS portal.

How to apply for WCL apprentice programme:

Step 1) Applicant first needs to register himself /herself at NATS web portal – https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in.

Step 2) Go to “Apprentice” section.

Step 3) Tap on a title reading, “Click here to fill form”.

Step 4) Enter your credentials.

Step 5) Go on to “Submit” section.

Step 6) Take a print out of application for future reference.

