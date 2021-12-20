Website Offering Govt Jobs Charging Rs 1645 Application Fees is Fake, Clarifies PIB

Days after many candidates raised complaints against a fraudulent website, claiming to be associated with the Ministry of Skill Development, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check has warned government job aspirants against a fake website claiming to be associated with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. Students of several universities have been demanding online examinations in wake of the threat of COVID-19’s new variant Omicron and the fake notice caused panic among many.

The fake website, rashtriyaunnatikendra.org, has been asking job aspirants to pay Rs 1,645 as an application fee on the pretext of recruitment in government projects. PIB Fact Check on Sunday tweeted an alert against the website and denied any link between the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and the organisation named ‘Rashtriya Unnati Kendra.’

Read| 4 Held for Running Fake Websites of Popular Brands, Duping People by Promising Dealership

The fake website had claimed that the Rashtriya Unnati Kendra was introduced to allow job aspirants to register for skill training and employment opportunities through an online portal. The organisation claims to have a pan India presence with a network of nearly 224 branches and a total business of more than Rs 500 crore. The website mentions that the Rashtriya Unnati Kendra is registered in Chandigarh.

A #Fake website 'https://t.co/m7Ea313Quu' is claiming to be associated with the 'Ministry of Skill Development' and is asking for ₹1645 as an application fee for recruitment in govt. projects#PIBFactCheck▶️@MSDESkillIndia is not linked to this organisation/website in any way pic.twitter.com/nesYUpdi6I — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 19, 2021

The website claiming to be part of the government’s Skill India programme had asked job aspirants of all categories to pay a fee of Rs 1645 for the sitting arrangement of the recruitment process. Launched in 2015, the Skill India initiative was introduced with an aim to train people in skills demanded by the market and industries. The organisation also claims to be working with other government partners like India Post, ISRO, HAL, GAIL and many others.

Read|Applying For A Passport? Beware Of Fake Websites Which May Steal Your Data & Ask For Money

To be safe from online frauds that could result in monetary losses, job aspirants are advised to be cautious and rely on only government websites for communication regarding recruitment and job opportunities.

Earlier, PIB Fact Check had warned students about a fake UGC notification circulating on social media. The fake notification claimed that the UGC had directed universities and institutions to conduct offline semester examinations. PIB Fact Check, however, found that no such notice was issued by UGC.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.