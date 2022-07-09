Weekly Internship Alert! List of Companies Hiring Legal Aspirants

Internships give you a good kickstart for your career. They leave a great impression on employers since you already carry some experience in the related field. The best time to apply for an internship is when you’re studying in college. Today, those who aspire to work in the legal field are going to benefit from here as we have compiled a list of a few law internships. Take advantage and apply as soon as possible.

Legal Internship at Patna Smart City Limited

The company is looking for candidates available for a whole year to work in Patna. It is ready to offer a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000. Besides the learning opportunities and exposure, this programme will give a certificate of completion. The last day to apply via AICTE internship portal is July 23.

Legal internship at Harshman Chavan

This will be an unpaid internship programme that will run for a period of 2 months. Candidates will get the opportunity to do work from home. Researching and writing memoranda, opinions, client queries, etc, are going to be among some responsibilities. The deadline for application submission via Internshala is July 23.

Legal Internship at AND Solutions Private Limited

It is a 3 months internship programme in which selected candidates will be called to do work from any of these locations- Thane, Dombivli, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, and Mumbai. A stipend of Rs 2,000 per month will be provided during the service period. Interested and eligible candidates shall apply through Internshala latest by July 23.

Legal Internship at Paarth Chanchlani

This will be a one month internship that offers candidates to earn Rs 2,500 excluding the incentives. The number of working days in a week will be 5. The office’s location is in Pune. Interested candidates must apply via Internshala before July 22.

Legal Internship at Gaurav Agrawal & Associates

It will be a 6 months internship that will require candidates to do work in Mumbai. A monthly stipend between Rs 3,000 and 7,000 will be provided to selected ones. Notably, if candidates perform well throughout the internship, they might get a job offer. The last day to apply via Internshala is July 23.

Legal Internship at Cyberonics India

Candidates would have to work in Lucknow for a period of 6 months in this internship. A monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 will be given to them. Those with relevant skills and interests can submit the applications on Internshala before July 22.

Law Internship at at Shankarlal Raheja

The internship at Advocate Shankar Raheja’s office will be of two month for a stipend of Rs 2000. The location is Mumbai. Selected candidates will be required to draft notices, replies, research legal issues and draft agreements or complaints as the case may be. The last date to apply is July 22 at Internshala.

