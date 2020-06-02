West Bengal Announces New Dates for Class 12 Board Exams
Representative Image (PTI)
The class 12 exams of the state boards were further rescheduled on Tuesday with Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announcing that the remaining papers will be held on July 2, 6 and 8.
The decision was taken as the government has ordered schools to remain shut till June 30. Chatterjee said the exams will start on July 2 instead of the earlier announced date of June 29.
"So instead of July 6, the last date of the higher secondary exams will now be July 8," the minister said. The higher secondary examinations for most of the
subjects have been conducted from March 13 to March 21.
The examinations for the subjects that were scheduled on March 23, 25 and 27 were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.
The subjects for which the exams were postponed are Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management and Family Resource Management.
