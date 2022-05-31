West Bengal Board 10th Results 2022: Know Time and Date of WBBSE Madhyamik Result

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik or class 10 board exam results on Friday, June 3, it has informed. The result is likely to be announced at 9 am. Once announced, students will be able to access the results at the official websites of the board at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students will need their admit cards to check the results as it contains their application number.

The board had earlier stated that the evaluation of more than 90 per cent of the class 10 answer scripts has been completed. Over 11.18 lakh students had appeared for the madhyamik exam which was held between March 7 and 16. Apart from the official websites, students will also be able to check the results directly at News18.com by filling the form given below:

West Bengal 10th Board Results 2022: Passing marks

Candidates will have to secure a minimum of 25 per cent marks or grade C in each subject and overall to clear the WBBSE Madhyamik exam. Those who fail to get the pass marks in one or two subjects will likely get another chance to clear it. The board is expected to conduct supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced later. For students who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year.

West Bengal 10th Board Results 2022: Decline in Pass Percentage Likely

In 2021, out of the 10.79 lakh students who had registered for class 10 board exams, all cleared it. To evaluate students, the board has adopted a 50:50 approach last year. The class 9 finals and class 10 internals were 50 per cent weightage each to calculate the final marks. This was the first time the board had recorded 100 per cent pass percentage. This year, however, there might be decline in the pass percentage when compared to last year as the Madhyamik exam was held in the written format this time. In 2020, the pass percentage was 86.34 per cent while in 2019, it was 88.87 per cent. In 2018, it was at 85.49 per cent and in 2017, it was at 88.65 per cent. In 2016, it was 85.4 per cent.

